Lafayette Investments Inc. Sells 2,093 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Lafayette Investments Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,276 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.6% of Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Lafayette Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Price Wealth LLC lifted its position in Intel by 119.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 7,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.83, for a total value of $419,886.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,124,799.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,679,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 10,109 shares of company stock valued at $568,933 over the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $49.10. 2,070,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,651,852. The company has a market cap of $207.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.12. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The company had revenue of $19.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Intel (NASDAQ:INTC)

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit