Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.

LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 15,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,950. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.68). Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $347.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

