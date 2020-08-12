Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.17.
LAMR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday.
Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $1.00 on Wednesday, reaching $68.01. 15,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 894,950. Lamar Advertising has a fifty-two week low of $30.89 and a fifty-two week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.11.
In other news, Director John E. Koerner III bought 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lamar Advertising by 421.7% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the 1st quarter worth about $418,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 162,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 680,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,902,000 after acquiring an additional 85,919 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.
