Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 1,100.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Arden Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 105.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned approximately 24.76% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $28.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.00.

