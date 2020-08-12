Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the February 27th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned 24.76% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SQLV stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

Recommended Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit