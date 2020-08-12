Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) Short Interest Down 97.2% in March

Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.2% from the February 27th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF stock. Arden Trust Co increased its position in Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NASDAQ:SQLV) by 105.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,586 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co owned 24.76% of Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

SQLV stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,249. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.00. Legg Mason Small-Cap Quality Value ETF has a 52-week low of $15.07 and a 52-week high of $28.31.

