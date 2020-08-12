Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (MFD) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on August 31st

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre (NYSE:MFD) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 21st.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has decreased its dividend payment by 12.5% over the last three years.

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $11.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.52.

About Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrstrctre

Macquarie/First Trust Global Infrastructure/Utilities Dividend & Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Macquarie Capital Investment Management, LLC and Four Corners Capital Management, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe.

