Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,761 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,690 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,753,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,269,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,400,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,473,368,000 after buying an additional 743,155 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,756,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,308,281,000 after buying an additional 505,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,207,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,636,366,000 after buying an additional 897,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,740,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,513,118,000 after buying an additional 364,732 shares in the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

In other NVIDIA news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 12,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.60, for a total transaction of $5,147,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,140,304.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 1,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $393,437.66. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,834,748.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,430 shares of company stock valued at $98,818,407. Insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.26.

Shares of NVDA traded up $23.50 on Wednesday, hitting $457.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,622,729. The company has a quick ratio of 9.70, a current ratio of 10.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $405.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.93. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $147.39 and a fifty-two week high of $460.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $265.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.35.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.