Marietta Wealth Management LLC Acquires 32 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,962 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 32 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,844 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,095,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 3.3% in the second quarter. Court Place Advisors LLC now owns 3,114 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 15.1% in the second quarter. Karani Asset Management LLC now owns 10,187 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 10.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 258,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,322,000 after buying an additional 24,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.2% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,798,000 after buying an additional 9,531 shares during the last quarter. 68.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.31, for a total transaction of $1,546,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,835,133.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $1,848,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,624. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,380 shares of company stock worth $10,885,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Costco Wholesale has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.21.

Shares of COST stock traded up $4.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $336.56. 128,353 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,073,002. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $268.00 and a 1 year high of $345.12. The stock has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.46, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $320.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $308.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.03). Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business had revenue of $36.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 34.19%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

