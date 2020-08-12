Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,541 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,541 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Trane by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Trane by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Trane by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 23,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Trane by 66.7% during the second quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Trane from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Trane in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research cut Trane from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.28. 69,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,184. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.66. Trane has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $146.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $99.86.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Trane will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.28%.

In other Trane news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,314 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total value of $133,173.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,261,827.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Trane Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

