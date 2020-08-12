Marietta Wealth Management LLC Buys 87 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,983 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 2.1% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Home Depot by 18.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,155,141,000 after buying an additional 3,515,402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Home Depot by 28.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,071,595 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,934,286,000 after buying an additional 4,690,072 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,956,982 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,160,862,000 after purchasing an additional 191,403 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,051,038 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,876,628,000 after purchasing an additional 303,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,255,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,728,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded up $6.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $281.42. The company had a trading volume of 268,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,377,806. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.39 and a 200 day moving average of $231.77. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $140.63 and a 52-week high of $279.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 496.11%. The business had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Home Depot news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Home Depot from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Home Depot from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 1st. Wedbush increased their target price on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Nomura increased their target price on Home Depot from $252.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.87.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

