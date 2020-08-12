Marietta Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JKE) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JKE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 11,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G&S Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000.

Shares of JKE traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $256.10. The stock had a trading volume of 313 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,547. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $158.00 and a 1-year high of $260.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $245.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.17.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Large Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average growth characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

