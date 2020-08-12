Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.16 Million Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,136 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $3,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,168 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $21,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 90,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $17,249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 83.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,995.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $114,933.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,926,223.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock worth $3,034,021. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded up $9.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $345.32. 55,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,229. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $128.85 and a 12-month high of $347.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $316.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.90.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 33.27%. The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $695.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Argus upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $270.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $230.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.84.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

