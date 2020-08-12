Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $3.34 Million Stock Holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,202 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 926.3% during the 2nd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 1,456.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NESTLE S A/S by 82.7% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the second quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 1.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NSRGY stock traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.17. 143,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 644,917. The stock has a market cap of $341.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.93. NESTLE S A/S has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $121.75.

NSRGY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NESTLE S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

