Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $4.51 Million Holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,445 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 28.3% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 92,523 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,291,000 after buying an additional 20,386 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,728 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 81,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,113,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. TCF National Bank grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 6.2% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 83,072 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,666 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $9,999,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. 62.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Imperial Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cowen cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.37.

DIS stock traded up $1.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.53. The company had a trading volume of 939,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,160,240. The company has a market capitalization of $236.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.13. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walt Disney Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

