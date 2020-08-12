Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,719 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.8% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $79,769,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 9,648.1% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 505,535 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after purchasing an additional 500,349 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,211,807,000 after purchasing an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 44.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 866,062 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,006,266,000 after purchasing an additional 265,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Alphabet by 466.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 313,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $363,898,000 after purchasing an additional 257,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $26.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,507.25. 61,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,203,776. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,006.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,487.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,377.81.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 18.99%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

