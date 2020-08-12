Marietta Wealth Management LLC Has $7.31 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.48% of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 343,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after purchasing an additional 38,011 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.8% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.4% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 90,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after acquiring an additional 14,144 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 200,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after acquiring an additional 21,114 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.7% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after acquiring an additional 20,079 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.26. The stock had a trading volume of 3,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,817. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.21.

