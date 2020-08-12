Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,945 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 1.6% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 75,731 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.8% in the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.6% in the second quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 121,931 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,966,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.5% in the second quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 232,350 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after buying an additional 14,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.8% in the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,819 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 65.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $58.59. 651,082 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,966,395. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.84 and a 1-year high of $62.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.46.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business had revenue of $30.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.