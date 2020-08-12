Marietta Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 4.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,207 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the quarter. Nike comprises approximately 1.5% of Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Nike were worth $4,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nike by 19,144.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,892,758 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $487,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,862,137 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nike by 34.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,528,550 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,698,534,000 after buying an additional 5,256,195 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $191,903,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Nike during the first quarter worth $34,672,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Nike by 279.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,595,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $214,779,000 after buying an additional 1,911,017 shares during the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.63. 240,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,134,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.98 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.78. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $107.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.16 and its 200 day moving average is $92.92.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $6.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Nike had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 32.95%. The firm’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Nike’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

In other Nike news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.12, for a total value of $489,776.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,356 shares of company stock worth $29,337,715. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NKE. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Nike from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Nike from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Nike from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

