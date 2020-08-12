Marietta Wealth Management LLC Purchases 313 Shares of Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Global Payments by 49.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,221,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,051,094,000 after buying an additional 4,693,451 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Global Payments by 0.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,809,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,583,000 after buying an additional 48,226 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 52.7% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,954,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $714,598,000 after buying an additional 1,709,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,789,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,532,000 after buying an additional 130,068 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

GPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Global Payments from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on Global Payments from $191.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.10.

GPN stock traded up $2.07 on Wednesday, reaching $173.00. 73,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,171,372. Global Payments Inc has a 12 month low of $105.54 and a 12 month high of $209.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $171.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.44 billion, a PE ratio of 117.02, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. Global Payments had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue was up 71.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $68,951.47. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.25, for a total transaction of $83,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,138,461.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 943 shares of company stock worth $163,492 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

