Marietta Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 206.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 252.5% during the 2nd quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $4.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $338.43. 249,132 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,651,404. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $220.28 and a 52-week high of $340.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $320.65 and its 200-day moving average is $302.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

