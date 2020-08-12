Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 14,406 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 33.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,406 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4,360.0% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of SLYG traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,299. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $38.47 and a one year high of $66.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.31.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.