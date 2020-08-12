Marietta Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,851 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,851 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $2,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 526.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,944,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,099,000 after purchasing an additional 9,198,936 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 110.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,016,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,324 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,555,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,465,000 after purchasing an additional 972,646 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $65,229,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 241.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 897,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,898,000 after purchasing an additional 634,970 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $76.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,482 shares. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.