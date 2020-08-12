Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,116 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $3,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MLM. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Stephen P. Zelnak, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.74, for a total transaction of $280,449.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,769 shares in the company, valued at $10,962,232.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Howard Nye sold 6,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.62, for a total value of $1,180,284.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,325,596.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,880 shares of company stock worth $5,269,146. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLM traded down $4.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $220.78. The stock had a trading volume of 22,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,508. The business’s 50 day moving average is $214.30 and its 200 day moving average is $210.84. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.08 and a fifty-two week high of $281.82. The stock has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.45. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on MLM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $114.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $249.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $242.00 price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.35.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

