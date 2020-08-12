Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,722 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 30,036,309 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,966,504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,342,704 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,019,771 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,326,069,000 after purchasing an additional 169,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,211,580 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,192,433,000 after purchasing an additional 31,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 1.1% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,795,881 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $958,350,000 after purchasing an additional 61,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,721,539 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $946,057,000 after purchasing an additional 21,317 shares during the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,478,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,037. The stock has a market cap of $153.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.65. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12 month low of $124.23 and a 12 month high of $221.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.47.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). Mcdonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCD shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $197.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

