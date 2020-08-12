McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.25. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 94,164 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 135.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (NYSE:MUX)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

