McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) Shares Gap Down to $1.25

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.22, but opened at $1.25. McEwen Mining shares last traded at $1.24, with a volume of 94,164 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $3.70 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on McEwen Mining from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $506.05 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day moving average of $1.01.

McEwen Mining (NYSE:MUX) (TSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $31.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.66 million. McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 135.61% and a negative return on equity of 15.64%. Equities analysts forecast that McEwen Mining Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MUX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in McEwen Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 695.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 60,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52,598 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in shares of McEwen Mining by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 45,146 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

