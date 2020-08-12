MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MEG Energy Corp (TSE:MEG) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$5.08.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.50 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a research report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$3.50 to C$4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of MEG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities lifted their price target on MEG Energy from C$3.75 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on MEG Energy from C$6.75 to C$4.25 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Shares of MEG Energy stock traded up C$0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$4.05. 2,173,632 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,358,811. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06. MEG Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.13 and a twelve month high of C$8.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.02.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

