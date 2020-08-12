Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.6% of Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788,174 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 5.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,773,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,960,934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after acquiring an additional 3,480,190 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 82.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,515,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,346,000 after acquiring an additional 5,208,549 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,756,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,530,000 after acquiring an additional 696,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Vice Chairman Carlos Alban sold 53,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $5,332,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,899 shares in the company, valued at $13,789,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $95.46. The stock had a trading volume of 366,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,536,997. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.28.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 628.57% and a net margin of 19.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc will post 10.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

A number of analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 11th. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. TheStreet raised AbbVie from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.00.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

