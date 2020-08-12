Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Shares Gap Down to $11.33

Shares of Mesoblast limited (NASDAQ:MESO) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $11.33. Mesoblast shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 24,665 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MESO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mesoblast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Mesoblast from $13.00 to $15.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Mesoblast in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.28.

The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.20 and a beta of 3.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average of $10.14.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 13.59% and a negative net margin of 197.65%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.38 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Mesoblast limited will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 74,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 35,777 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 27,975 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mesoblast by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after buying an additional 18,724 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Mesoblast in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MESO)

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

