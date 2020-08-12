Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Middleby Corp (NASDAQ:MIDD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp raised Middleby from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Middleby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Middleby from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Middleby from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CL King began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company.

Get Middleby alerts:

MIDD traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.98. The stock had a trading volume of 10,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,155,464. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.23 and a beta of 1.62. Middleby has a one year low of $41.73 and a one year high of $128.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $472.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.90 million. Middleby had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Middleby will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.67 per share, with a total value of $98,051.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,545.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.73 per share, with a total value of $196,371.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,679.39. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MIDD. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Middleby by 1,398.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,196 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 587.4% during the second quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 532.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Middleby during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Seeyond lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 34.2% during the first quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 4,201 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers foodservice equipment for quick and full-service restaurants, convenience stores, retail outlets, hotels, and other institutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.