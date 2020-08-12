Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.37. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 41,723 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

