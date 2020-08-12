Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.37

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.36, but opened at $0.37. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 41,723 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Naked Brand Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 175,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 2.45% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Naked Brand Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Naked Brand Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit