NaPoleonX (NPX) Price Reaches $0.10 on Major Exchanges

NaPoleonX (CURRENCY:NPX) traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 12th. One NaPoleonX token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000877 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and IDEX. During the last seven days, NaPoleonX has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar. NaPoleonX has a market cap of $2.47 million and $521.00 worth of NaPoleonX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NaPoleonX alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008664 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 22.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00134550 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $205.78 or 0.01779255 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.73 or 0.00187915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000875 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000175 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00123763 BTC.

NaPoleonX Profile

NaPoleonX’s launch date was September 29th, 2017. NaPoleonX’s total supply is 29,800,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,320,139 tokens. The official message board for NaPoleonX is medium.com/@napoleonx.ai . The official website for NaPoleonX is napoleonx.ai . NaPoleonX’s official Twitter account is @NapoleonXai . The Reddit community for NaPoleonX is /r/NapoleonX

NaPoleonX Token Trading

NaPoleonX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NaPoleonX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NaPoleonX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NaPoleonX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NaPoleonX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NaPoleonX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.