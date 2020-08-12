New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Shares Gap Down to $1.42

New Gold Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.39, but opened at $1.42. New Gold shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 311,533 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of New Gold from $0.75 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.30 to $1.80 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, increased their price objective on shares of New Gold from $2.10 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in New Gold by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Brave Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 13.8% during the second quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 100.7% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 14,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,309,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

