Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) Shares Gap Down to $62.87

Shares of Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $61.15, but opened at $62.87. Newmont Goldcorp shares last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 465,710 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. B. Riley increased their target price on Newmont Goldcorp from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Newmont Goldcorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Fundamental Research started coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a report on Thursday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.64 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.33.

The firm has a market cap of $50.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $55.37.

Newmont Goldcorp (NYSE:NEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Newmont Goldcorp had a net margin of 36.79% and a return on equity of 5.70%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Goldcorp Corp will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. Newmont Goldcorp’s payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, EVP Dean Gehring sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.87, for a total transaction of $109,138.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,869.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $356,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,566,152.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,413 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,835 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 0.6% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 26,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 23.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 73.8% during the first quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

