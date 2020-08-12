NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Gap Down to $8.18

Shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.66, but opened at $8.18. NovaGold Resources shares last traded at $8.48, with a volume of 152,925 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02).

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NG. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 423,352 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 30,952 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in NovaGold Resources by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $433,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in NovaGold Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000.

About NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

NovaGold Resources Inc primarily explores for and develops gold mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold property covering an area of 71,420 acres located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

