Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) Plans $0.45 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th.

Nutrien stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.77. 86,421 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,863,529. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.72. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $52.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. BofA Securities upgraded Nutrien from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.24.

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

