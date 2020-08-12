Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.60. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 284,887 shares trading hands.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.72.
About Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.
