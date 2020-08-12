Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Shares Gap Down to $0.60

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.60. Ocugen shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 284,887 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on OCGN shares. HC Wainwright cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on Ocugen from $2.00 to $0.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.37. The firm has a market cap of $45.46 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 2.72.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocugen stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.24% of Ocugen as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 3.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN)

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

