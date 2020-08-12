Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.84.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OLN shares. Bank of America lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Olin from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Vertical Group lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olin from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 1st.

OLN stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.54. 144,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,044,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.20. Olin has a one year low of $8.76 and a one year high of $19.82. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its position in Olin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 13,886 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Olin by 8.9% in the first quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Olin by 5.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Olin by 4.7% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Olin in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

