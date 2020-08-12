Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Marietta Wealth Management LLC

Marietta Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Paychex by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 60,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Paychex by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,066,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,087,000 after purchasing an additional 65,070 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank acquired a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,989,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Paychex by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 479,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,294,000 after purchasing an additional 57,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Paychex by 136.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 52,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 30,510 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Paychex from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paychex from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Paychex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.50.

Shares of Paychex stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $74.15. 49,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,407. The stock has a market cap of $26.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.46 and its 200 day moving average is $73.33. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $90.54.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 7th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.76% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $915.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.67%.

In other Paychex news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 396,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $29,076,602.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,457,867.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 40,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.30, for a total value of $2,952,524.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 358,702 shares in the company, valued at $26,292,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 616,149 shares of company stock worth $45,164,779 over the last ninety days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

