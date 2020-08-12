Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $270.94.

PAYC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $254.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $262.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised Paycom Software from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $298.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paycom Software from $195.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Paycom Software from $187.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th.

Shares of PAYC stock traded up $2.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.76. 15,521 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 935,933. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 95.23, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.48. Paycom Software has a twelve month low of $163.42 and a twelve month high of $342.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $302.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.37.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The business had revenue of $181.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.60 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.13, for a total transaction of $311,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jason D. Clark sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.51, for a total value of $256,059.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 446,542 shares of company stock valued at $120,508,772. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAYC. Maryland Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 99,942 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,955,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 395,404 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,468,000 after buying an additional 36,250 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 1,068 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montgomery Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. The company's HCM solution offers a suite of applications in the areas of talent acquisition, including applicant tracking, candidate tracker, background checks, on-boarding, e-verify, and tax credit services; and time and labor management, such as time and attendance, scheduling/schedule exchange, time-off requests, labor allocation, labor management reports/push reporting, and geofencing/geotracking.

