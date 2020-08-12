Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Holdings Decreased by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. lessened its position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,359,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 120,857 shares during the quarter. Paypal makes up about 2.8% of TCW Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $236,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Paypal during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 54.3% in the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 446.4% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Paypal during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paypal stock traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $191.00. The stock had a trading volume of 477,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,985,740. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Paypal Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $204.23. The company has a market cap of $224.29 billion, a PE ratio of 87.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.21.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.46. Paypal had a return on equity of 16.17% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Stephens raised their price target on Paypal from $194.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Paypal from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.36.

In other news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total value of $1,743,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,409,120.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total value of $3,603,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,108,272.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,203 shares of company stock worth $15,942,755. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

