PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.00. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 16,721 shares changing hands.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.23.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.
