PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Shares Gap Down to $3.00

PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ:PDSB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.95, but opened at $3.00. PDS Biotechnology shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 16,721 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on PDS Biotechnology from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.45 price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PDS Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.64. The company has a market cap of $45.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 3.23.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.24). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PDS Biotechnology Corporation will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 9,165 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 120,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in PDS Biotechnology by 604.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology in the first quarter worth about $26,000. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDSB)

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops multifunctional immunotherapeutic products. The company develops products to treat early-stage and late-stage cancers, including head and neck cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, cervical cancer, anal cancer, and other cancers.

