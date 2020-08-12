Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Sets New 1-Year High at $238.09

Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $238.09 and last traded at $237.99, with a volume of 3795 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $232.90.

PEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Penumbra from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on Penumbra from $205.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Penumbra from $214.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Penumbra from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.50.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.55. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 813.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 7.42.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.09. Penumbra had a return on equity of 1.25% and a net margin of 2.02%. The company had revenue of $105.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Penumbra Inc will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.88, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Rothman sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,151 shares of company stock worth $4,874,130. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,103,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 0.4% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,116,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,081,000 after purchasing an additional 139,901 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 15.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 626,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,021,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Penumbra by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 354,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,148,000 after purchasing an additional 12,819 shares during the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Penumbra Company Profile (NYSE:PEN)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

