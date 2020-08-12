Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.83. Pfenex shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 95,616 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.
Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).
About Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)
Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.
