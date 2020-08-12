Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) Shares Gap Up to $12.83

Posted by on Aug 12th, 2020

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.01, but opened at $12.83. Pfenex shares last traded at $12.89, with a volume of 95,616 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pfenex from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on Pfenex from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Truist Financial downgraded Pfenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Pfenex from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pfenex has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.95.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,710,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,904,000 after acquiring an additional 107,707 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its position in Pfenex by 112.2% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,305,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,510,000 after buying an additional 690,166 shares during the last quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pfenex by 42.9% in the second quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,350,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 29.5% in the first quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 649,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,725,000 after buying an additional 147,964 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period.

About Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

