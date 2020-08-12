Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Shares Gap Down to $2.54

Shares of Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.01, but opened at $2.54. Pixelworks shares last traded at $2.57, with a volume of 19,530 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently commented on PXLW. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pixelworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on shares of Pixelworks in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The stock has a market cap of $100.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 17.50% and a negative net margin of 22.17%. Equities analysts expect that Pixelworks, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $896,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Pixelworks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 380,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 161,632 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 386,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 145,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 175,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 88,805 shares in the last quarter. 29.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pixelworks Company Profile (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

