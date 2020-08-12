Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) Shares Gap Down to $4.60

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.31, but opened at $4.60. Precigen shares last traded at $4.19, with a volume of 30,412 shares.

PGEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Precigen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Precigen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.06.

Get Precigen alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.47. The stock has a market cap of $707.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). Precigen had a negative net margin of 300.01% and a negative return on equity of 81.74%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Precigen, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rick L. Sterling sold 7,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total transaction of $34,285.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 295,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Helen Sabzevari sold 12,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.58, for a total transaction of $55,967.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 414,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,791.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,267 shares of company stock worth $128,179 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Precigen in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Precigen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Precigen by 115.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Precigen in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Precigen Company Profile (NASDAQ:PGEN)

Precigen, Inc engages in the engineering and industrialization of biology in the United States. The company, through a suite of proprietary and complementary technologies, designs, builds, and regulates gene programs, which are DNA sequences that consist of key genetic components. It provides reproductive technologies and other genetic processes to cattle breeders and producers; biological insect control solutions; technologies for non-browning apple without the use of artificial additives; genetically engineered swine for medical and genetic research; commercial aquaculture products; and preservation and cloning technologies.

Featured Article: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.