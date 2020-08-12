Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 77.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 123,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425,955 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 43.7% during the 1st quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,181,000. 63.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.23. 5,330,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,131,733. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $124.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.46. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $135.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 18.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Co will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Mary Theresa Grabowski sold 21,431 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,786,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,013 shares in the company, valued at $7,151,690. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 14,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,924,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 39,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,190,770. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 670,952 shares of company stock valued at $78,308,456. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.67.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.