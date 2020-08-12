ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Gap Down to $50.93

ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.47, but opened at $50.93. ProShares Ultra Silver shares last traded at $54.89, with a volume of 96,550 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.01.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $37,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $90,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $294,000. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $304,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the second quarter worth about $371,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

