ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 56.1% in December

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period.

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,660,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ’s stock is scheduled to reverse split before the market opens on Tuesday, August 18th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Tuesday, August 4th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 17th.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

