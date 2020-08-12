ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Short Interest Up 56.1% in December

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,920,000 shares, an increase of 56.1% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,953,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQQQ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 308.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 32,186 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ by 63.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,798 shares during the period.
Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.51. The company had a trading volume of 4,954,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,660,852. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.66. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $5.34 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69.
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.
