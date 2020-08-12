Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Stock Position in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $12,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the second quarter worth $202,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 41,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 4,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,991,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $324,041,000 after acquiring an additional 82,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.21. The stock had a trading volume of 70,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,179,039. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a PE ratio of 108.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on D shares. Wolfe Research upgraded Dominion Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Argus dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.