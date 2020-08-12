Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Booking were worth $12,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Booking by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 11,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,965,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 340 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 37,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 413.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BKNG. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,610.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,070.00 to $2,030.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $1,900.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,787.26.

Shares of Booking stock traded up $10.87 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,815.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,681.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,614.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.03. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,107.29 and a 52 week high of $2,094.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported ($10.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($11.87) by $1.06. The company had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.94 million. Booking had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 53.57%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was down 83.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $23.59 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 21.65 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

