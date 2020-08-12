Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its position in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 347,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,129 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $13,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 70,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $2,540,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,169,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,643,000 after buying an additional 54,100 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group by 9.2% during the second quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Shares of MO stock traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, hitting $43.04. The stock had a trading volume of 240,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,465,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. Altria Group Inc has a 1 year low of $30.95 and a 1 year high of $52.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.78.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 109.11% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. Barclays lowered Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.36.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.